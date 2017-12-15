Suspect at large after fatal shooting near City Heights park - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

CITY HEIGHTS (KUSI) — A gunman remained at large Friday night after shooting two people — one fatally — near Teralta Park in City Heights.

The incident happened at 40th Street between Polk and Orange Avenue in City Heights around 7:23 p.m.

According to witnesses, an armed man approached two people near Teralta Park and shot them.

One victim was transported to UCSD and the other was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts from paramedics.

San Diego police officers were searching for the suspect, who was last seen running through the park toward Orange Ave.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

