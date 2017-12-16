Several United States Postal Service locations to open Sunday for last-minute holiday shipments

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — To ease the hustle and bustle of getting your holiday shipments in the mail, select Post Offices throughout San Diego County will be open for full retail services on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

With the week before Christmas anticipated to be the busiest week of the year, the Postal Service wants to ease the stress for customers needing to get their shipments on the way.

Office Address City Zip Code Hours Chula Vista 750 3rd Ave Chula Vista 91910 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. La Costa Station 1700 Aviara Parkway La Costa 92011 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. El Cajon 401 W Lexington Ave El Cajon 92020 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Encinitas 1150 Garden View Rd Encinitas 92024 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Escondido 1157 W Mission Ave Escondido 92025 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. La Mesa/Spring Valley 10174 Austin Dr. Spring Valley 91977 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oceanside 1895 Avenida Del Oro Oceanside 92056 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carmel Mountain 11251 Rancho Carmel Dr San Diego 92128 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hillcrest Station 3911 Cleveland Ave San Diego 92103 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Linda Vista Station 2150 Comstock St San Diego 92111 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Midway Dr. 2701 Midway Dr San Diego 92110 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All offices listed above will also offer notice left parcel pick up until 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 17.

As a reminder the Carmel Mountain Ranch Post Office, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, will extend its Monday through Saturday hours from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm through December 21.

Nearly 3 billion pieces of mail, nationwide, are expected to be processed and delivered during the week of December 18-24. Traditionally, what used to be the busiest day of the year has morphed into the “busiest week,” largely driven by an increase in e-commerce growth.