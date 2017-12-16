Local family business moving out of Horton Plaza due to increase in crime

Security at Horton Plaza is under serious scrutiny after a series of robberies and break-ins are causing some store owners to question doing business there.
What was once seen as the jewel of downtown has become the scene for several recent violent crimes and the victims of these crimes have had enough.
KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE with the story.
A Sorrento Valley medical marijuana business was granted California's first temporary recreational license and can begin selling recreational-use cannabis Jan. 1, officials said.More>>
A gunman remained at large Friday night after shooting two people — one fatally — near Teralta Park in City Heights.More>>
"Christmas on Knob Hill" is an extravagant holiday light display that is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month at 1639 Knob Hill Road.
More than 100,000 lights decorate the massive hilltop display of several hundred illuminated, blinking, whirring and twirling Santas, reindeer, snowmen, sled dogs, elves, candy canes, teddy bears, tin soldiers, Christmas trees, fish, pigs, horses and so much more.More>>
A 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer from northern San Diego County was killed Thursday while fighting the massive Thomas Fire in Ventura County.More>>
To ease the hustle and bustle of getting your holiday shipments in the mail, select Post Offices throughout San Diego County will be open for full retail services on Sunday, December 17, 2017.More>>
The replacement event for the long-running but now-defunct Chargers Blood Drive is scheduled for Saturday at the Town & Country Resort and Convention Center.More>>
A fire of unknown origin damaged a City Heights apartment building Friday, leaving nine people in need of emergency lodging.More>>
A man accused of fatally stabbing a South Bay resident whose body was discovered inside a barrel floating near the surface of San Diego Bay pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.More>>
Animal-welfare officials reached out to the public Friday for help identifying and locating whoever allowed a large friendly dog to starve nearly to death before being found wandering weakly through Logan Heights.More>>
