San Diego, Chula Vista ranked among highest 'most caring cities' in the US

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego and Chula Vista are tied for number one among cities nationwide when it comes to volunteering hours per capita, according to a study published Monday by WalletHub.

San Diego was ranked the 12th overall "most caring city'' in the U.S. by the personal finance website, just behind San Francisco and ahead of Colorado Springs and San Jose.

Madison, Wisconsin came in at number one.

In determining a city's "most caring'' rank, WalletHub ranked the country's 100 largest cities in categories such as doing favors for neighbors, percentage of income donated to charity, portion of workers who carpool, the number of sheltered homeless people, and the number of volunteering hours per capita, where San Diego and Chula Vista came out on top.

The cities had 56.99 volunteer hours per capita — over three times higher than in Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas, Nevada — the cities with the fewest, at 18.51 hours.

California represented the top four cities where the highest percentage of workers carpool: San Bernardino, Stockton, Riverside and Santa Ana.

The state also had the five cities with the lowest percentage of sheltered homeless people: Oakland, Fremont, San Jose, Los Angeles and Fresno.

To come up with the rankings, WalletHub looked at statistics such as violent crime rates, availability of paid family leave, rehabilitation centers per capita and animal protection laws.

