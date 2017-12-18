Cost to enter Cabrillo National Monument to increase by 50 percent starting Jan. 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The cost to enter Cabrillo National Monument will increase by as much as 50 percent beginning Jan. 1.

The cost per non-commercial vehicle will increase to $15 from $10. The cost for pedestrians or bicyclists will increase to $7 from $5. Motorcyclists will be charged $10, up from $7. Entrance fees will continue to be valid for seven days, according to the National Park Service.

The cost of the annual Cabrillo Park Pass will increase to $30, up from $20.

This is the second set of fee increases since the Park Service began collecting entrance fees in 1987. Eighty percent of the entrance fees collected at Cabrillo stay at the park, according to the NPS, which uses the funds for natural resource preservation, improvement of visitor facilities and educational programming.

Projects planned for the future include 38 new wayside exhibits, repair of the damaged Bayside Trail, production of a film, improved accessibility to park structures and resources and an upgrade of informational displays about the war bunkers on the site.

Four fee-free days are planned for 2018: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), the first day of National Park Week (April 21), National Public Lands Day (Sept. 22) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

Fees are set to increase next year at other national parks to help pay for a backlog of needed maintenance.

The Park Service earlier this year proposed increasing peak-season per- vehicle entrance fees to $70 at its 17 busiest parks, including Yosemite, Sequoia & Kings Canyon and Joshua Tree in California. The current cost at those parks is between $25 and $30.