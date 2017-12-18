SAN DIEGO - It's that time of year again, for the 28th annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament. We are hoping that you would assist us in spreading the word for an exciting event during the holiday season for families and sports enthusiasts! Come out and enjoy great High School Basketball right here in San Diego from December 26-30th.

We have 76 teams participating from around San Diego, Orange County, Riverside, Northern California, Arizona, British Columbia, Virginia, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Nevada, Idaho, Illinois, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Utah, Washington and Massachusetts.

Top teams this year: Archbishop Stepinac (New York) features 4 potential D-1 players with lead guard Alan Griffin running the show; finished last year #11 in NY Bishop O’Dowd -- led by future Pac-12 guards Elijah Hardy (#11 in CA, Washington commit) and Naseem Gaskin (Utah commit); early season victory against 2x HC champion Fairfax Bishop O’Connell (Virginia) ranked #8 in MD last year; led by Nebraska signee Xavier Johnson & Rice commit Quentin Millora-Brown Fairfax – four D-1 prospects; preseason #5 team in SoCal; 2x Holiday Classic champion St. John’s Jesuit (Ohio) led by VCU commit Vince Williams (#7 OH player according to ESPN; D-1 OHSAA Regional Finals Runner Up The Top 3 teams from San Diego will all play in the National Division (Foothills Christian, St. Augustine, and Mission Bay).

Top players this year (in addition to those listed above): Xavier Johnson (Bishop O’Connell) Signed with Nebraska. Quentin Grimes (Woodlands College Park, TX) ESPN ranked #13, signed with Kansas. Shareef O’Neal (Crossroads) Son of Shaquille O’Neal, ESPN ranked #24, signed with Arizona. Josh Christopher (Mayfair) ranked #11 for class of 2020 according to ESPN, 8 D-1 offers including Arizona, UCLA, & USC. Taeshon Cherry (Foothills Christian) #1 player in California, ESPN ranked #22. Serrel Smith (St. Petersburg, FL) #10 player in Florida, signed with Ole Miss.

Top players from past Holiday Classics: Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics, 2011 #1 overall pick) Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder,2016/17 NBA MVP) Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) Lonzo Ball (Los Angeles Lakers, 2017 #2 overall pick) Norman Powell (Toronto Raptors) DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors) Tyson Chandler (Phoenix Suns) Brook Lopez (Los Angeles Lakers) Robin Lopez (Chicago Bulls) T.J. Leaf (Indiana Pacers) Justise Winslow (Miami Heat) Jrue Holiday (New Orleans Pelicans) Aaron Gordon (Orlando Magic) 8 former Holiday Classic players selected in 2017 NBA Draft

12/ 26 (5pm) Tournament will kick off with Local Showcase games featuring: Mission Bay vs. La Jolla Country Day, Torrey Pines vs. St. Augustine, and Foothills vs. Mater Dei Catholic. This event will be held at Torrey Pines High School, Admission for this event only will be: $12 for Adults, $8 for Seniors, High School Students & Children (6-18), Children 5 & under are free

12/27 begins Tournament play. Complete participation Schedule & Bracket can be found on our website: www.theholidayclassic.org

Locations/ Cost: Torrey Pines High School: National Division $15- Adults, $10- Seniors, Students & Children 6-18, Free- 5 & under Four day passes available for $50 Santa Fe Christian: American Division $12- Adults, $8- Seniors, Students & Children 6-18, Free- 5& under Four day passes available for $40 Cathedral Catholic: Senators Division $12- Adults, $8- Seniors, Students & Children 6-18, Free- 5& under Four day passes available for $40 Carlsbad High School: Governors Division $12- Adults, $8- Seniors, Students & Children 6-18, Free- 5& under Four day passes available for $40 Sage Creek High School: Mayors Division $12- Adults, $8- Seniors, Students & Children 6-18, Free- 5& under Four day passes available for $40

For more information, directions, schedules, brackets and a full list of participating teams, & real time stats/ highlights please visit www.theholidayclassic.org.