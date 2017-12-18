Spring Valley man in possession of millions of pornographic imag - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Spring Valley man in possession of millions of pornographic images of children sentenced to six years in prison

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Spring Valley man who had more than one million images and 25,000 videos of child pornography was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Robert Lee Talnadge, 55, previously pleaded guilty to receipt of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Prosecutors said investigators discovered that an internet protocol address associated with Talnadge's home contained files of child pornography available for sharing through a peer-to-peer sharing network on three separate occasions. The network was similar to those used for sharing music and movies.

In May 2016, federal agents searched his home and seized computers and other digital devices that contained the images and videos, according to prosecutors.

"Possession and receipt of child pornography is a heinous offense because it buttresses and perpetuates the demand for this type of product,'' U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Miller said. "It preys upon the most vulnerable in our society and does so in a shockingly evil way.''

Miller said the sheer volume of material was an aggravating factor in the case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that following his time in custody, Talnadge will be on supervised release for 10 years, during which time he will be prohibited from having access to the internet other than on monitored electronic equipment. He will also be barred from having unsupervised contact with minors.

