Shopping malls and retail stores struggle to stay robust

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Some big changes could be in store for some of San Diego's best-known shopping malls. Westfield, the company that owns five malls in San Diego County is changing hands.

Last week, the Australian company that owns 33 malls across the United States was purchased by a French-based developer, Unibail-Rodamco for $16 billion.

The news comes as 2017 ends with a record number of retail stores biting the dust. Marketing experts and many consumers seem to agree that online retailers like Amazon are gobbling up an ever-increasing share of sales.

Brick and mortar chains like Sears, Macy's and JC Penney are shutting down stores at record rates, as consumers to the convenience of online shopping. A report by Credit Suisse predicts a record-breaking 8,600 stores will shut down in 2017 and 20-25 percent of the malls in the United States will close in five years.

Lisa Haddock, a lecturer who teaches marketing at San Diego State sees a rough road ahead for the traditional mall, as stores try to keep their doors open while competing against e-commerce giants like Amazon. Haddock doesn't see the end of all in-store sales.

"It can't be totally online. A good on-ground store would have a computer terminal there for people to look on the terminal and order what they want, and then you've got sort of both things going," Haddock said.

To attract more people, Haddock believes malls will have to become more flexible and creative, by expanding their recreation and entertainment options and perhaps incorporating offices, hotels, and apartments.