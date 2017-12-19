Driver killed after colliding with parked vehicle in San Marcos

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Thousands of people were left stranded in the dark Sunday in Atlanta after the power went out for several hours.
And even though the airport is open now, 2,400 flights were canceled.
KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE at Lindbergh Field to hear the travel stories from passengers finally arriving in San Diego.More>>
The gas tax hike went into effect last month and the effort to repeal it is well underway.
KUSI was joined by Carl DeMaio with the latest on the repeal.More>>
It may be seven days to Christmas, but Santa's helpers were out and about Monday at a number of locations in San Diego.
KUSI's Ed Lenderman was LIVE with the story.More>>
Some big changes could be in store for some of San Diego's best-known shopping malls. Westfield, the company that owns five malls in San Diego County is changing hands.More>>
An Amtrak train making the first-ever run along a faster new route hurtled off an overpass Monday south of Seattle and spilled some of its cars onto the highway below, killing at least three people, authorities said.More>>
Family owned for more than a half century, KFMB-TV and its co-owned San Diego radio stations are being sold to national broadcast company Tegna for $325 million, the McLeanMore>>
A driver was killed in a crash Monday night in San Marcos.More>>
A young woman who was drunk when her vehicle collided with a truck on a freeway in City Heights, killing her best friend, was sentenced Monday to one year in county jail and five years probation.More>>
A Spring Valley man who had more than one million images and 25,000 videos of child pornography was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.More>>
The cost to enter Cabrillo National Monument will increase by as much as 50 percent beginning Jan. 1.More>>
