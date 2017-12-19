Official: Feds look at whether train engineer was distracted

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The Christmas lights are shining their brightest all around San Diego.
In Santee, close to 90 homes take part in the "Starlight Circle" Light Extravaganza.
KUSI's Dave Scott was LIVE with the story.More>>
An intense fire of unknown origin destroyed a Midway-area auto-repair shop Tuesday, causing an estimated $1 million worth of damage and sending a thick column of black smoke into the air near Lindbergh Field.More>>
What every taxpayer wants to know is how they will be affected by the GOP tax bill.More>>
Starting Dec. 20, property owners who were affected by the Lilac Fire can find another resource to help them with the process of rebuilding.More>>
At a time when tension at the Mexican border is at an all-time high, it was supposed to be a gesture of good will. An American man marries a Mexican woman at an opening in the wall known as the "Door of Hope."More>>
Advocates, faith leaders, attorneys and immigrant families gathered Tuesday night for the launch of the San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition modeled after others in the state that aims to prepare for and respond to what organizers describe as inhumane immigration enforcement activitiesMore>>
The County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended an emergency declaration over the hepatitis A outbreak, which officials expect may be lifted by February amid a declining number of cases.More>>
San Diego State University set new records for the number of students who applied for admission for next year — 68,475 prospective freshmen and 25,135 transfers.More>>
During the chaos of the Lilac Fire, amidst evacuations and unpredictable winds, families got separated from their pets.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to allow officials to offer free replacement birth, death and marriage certificates and property documents to people affected by the Lilac Fire.More>>
