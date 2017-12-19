One hospitalized, several forced from their homes after construc - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One hospitalized, several forced from their homes after construction worker accidentally ruptures natural gas line

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A construction worker inadvertently ruptured a natural gas line Tuesday while using an excavator machine in a Mira Mesa-area neighborhood, sending one person to a hospital and forcing the evacuation of dozens of people from a nearby apartment building.

The accident left the underground pipeline broken and spewing fumes in the 10100 block of Maya Linda Road shortly before 10:30 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Firefighters cleared about 55 people out of the Maya Apartments complex while utility personnel were en route to address the problem, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Medics took one person to a La Jolla hospital for an evaluation. Munoz said she did not know what type of ailment led to the hospital transport.

Repair crews had the leak under control within about two hours, after which the evacuated residents were able to return to their homes, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

The mishap left one apartment building in the area without natural gas service, SDG&E spokesman Joe Britton said. Officials hoped to have the gas line repaired and service restored by early evening, he said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.