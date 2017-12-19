4 animals rescued during Lilac Fire remain unclaimed, County Dept. of Animal Services asks owners to come forward

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — During the chaos of the Lilac Fire, amidst evacuations and unpredictable winds, families got separated from their pets.

The San Diego County Department of Animal Services rescued a total of 33 animals and all but four have been reunited with their owners.

All of these missing critters are currently at the Animal Services shelter in Carlsbad. It’s located at 2481 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad, CA 92011. You can call them up at 619-767-2675.

This three-year-old male Chihuahua/Terrier was rescued on Dec. 8 and was found on Valle Del Sol in Bonsall. He is not leash-trained but does love attention. Except for being exposed to the smoke, he was not hurt and the veterinary staff have continued to monitor his condition. The owner has until Dec. 22 to claim the dog, and there are already two adoption holds on this dog.

This 10-year-old turkey is named Violet. Some of her feathers were singed in the fire. We know she has an owner, we just need help getting in contact with them. The owner has until Dec. 24 to claim Violet.

This three-year-old male Spaniel was found on Via Montellano in Bonsall. He suffered severe but superficial burns on all of his pads and between the pads as well. It could take weeks or possibly months for his paws to completely heal. His owner has until Dec. 24 to claim him.

This one-year-old female cat was found in the Rancho Monserate manufactured home community in Fallbrook. She also suffered burnt paws and had her whiskers singed off. Her burn wounds are healing well and she is friendly and soliciting attention. The owner has until Dec. 24 to claim the cat.