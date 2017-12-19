County offers help and fee waivers for Lilac Fire survivors - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

County offers help and fee waivers for Lilac Fire survivors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Starting Dec. 20, property owners who were affected by the Lilac Fire can find another resource to help them with the process of rebuilding.

Fire survivors can receive special help and guidance, by working one-on-one with a county employee who will expedite their permits through the system.

The County also wants to give homeowners a break on documents lost in the fire.

Supervisor Bill Horn said the County won't charge any fees to replace documents such as deeds, property records, marriage licenses and birth certificates.

Officials say they have learned what needs to be done, because of the county's experiences with past wildfires.

The County's disaster assessment teams have completed their work in the field, looking carefully at the 112 homes destroyed in the Lilac Fire. Fifty-fix other homes were damaged. 

Inspecting the damage and checking for the safety of homes that are still standing make up just a part of the County's responsibilities. Debris removal is another big chore.

The County has set up two disposal bins at the site of the Rancho Monserate Community Center where 68 manufactured homes were burned to the ground, and at a location on Pala Road in Bonsall. 

