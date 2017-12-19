Tax bill impact on California

San Diego (KUSI) — What every taxpayer wants to know is how they will be affected by the GOP tax bill.

One thing we know for sure is the measure is widely unpopular in California. One reason is because the deduction for property and income taxes on your federal return is capped at $10,000.

This is a big deal for California because our taxes are so high, limiting these itemized deductions will have a pretty serious impact.

In 2014 alone, Californians claimed $70 billion in state and local income taxes.

"Because of our high housing prices and our high income taxes we have become pretty accustomed to deducting those items each and every year," said Steve Gill an accounting professor at SDSU.

But no more. Professor Gill said because property taxes here are relatively low, it's losing the income taxes that will hurt the most.

"If you have a reasonably priced home here in southern California, San Diego, you're gonna soak up about half of that $10,000 limit in property taxes its a pretty good bet the rest of it is going to be soaked up through your income taxes," Professor Gill said.

On average, most of us are actually going to pay less.

"Starting in 2018, if your income is $40-50 thousand, you might pay 4 or $500 less here early on in the next few years. A hundred to $200,000, you might save a couple thousand dollars here in the next few years," Professor Gill said.

That's because the tax rates have been lowered, but that's a double-edged sword because when the standard deduction increases to $24,000, you lose the personal exemptions.

Right now, only 30 percent of all taxpayers actually itemize their tax returns.

"A family of four actually ends up a little bit behind even doubling the standard deduction, whereas maybe two incomes, no children they're gonna have an advantage," Professor Gill said.

So far, fewer will itemize under this tax bill because of the doubling of the standard deduction. Only the high-income earners with lots of deductions will itemize their returns.

Then there's the child tax credit for large families.

"Those of you that have a large family, you're missing out on the exemption while your child tax credit has gone from $1,000 to $2,000," Professor Gill said.

This is important because a credit reduces your tax, dollar for dollar, whereas a deduction reduces your income.

Some middle class Californians could see tax increases since they can no longer deduct property taxes, and state and local income taxes.

After all, we are one of the highest tax states in the country.

The other really important item for homeowners is deducting mortgage interest. Any mortgage already in place is grandfathered in. Deductions for new mortgages are capped at $750,000.