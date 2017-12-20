Volunteers launch response network to protect undocumented immigrants

Volunteers launch response network to protect undocumented immig - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Advocates, faith leaders, attorneys and immigrant families gathered Tuesday night for the launch of the San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition modeled after others in the state that aims to prepare for and respond to what organizers describe as inhumane immigration enforcement activities

Volunteers gathered at St. Jude's Shrine of the West church at 6 p.m. to pledge to protect immigrant families. People shared stories in English and Spanish and prepared to knock on doors in the region to inform families of resources available from the rapid response network, according to the group.

The network is a coalition of nonprofits that will pool resources to respond to actions such as immigration checkpoints, raids and arrests. The group has a 24-hour hotline to document such activities, provide emergency assistance and connect affected people with resources.

Members include the San Diego Organizing Project, the American Civil Liberties Union of San Diego and Imperial Counties, the Employee Rights Center and the Jewish Family Service of San Diego.

There are several organizations that use the rapid response model in the Bay Area, including the San Francisco Rapid Response Network, and elsewhere in Southern California, such as the Los Angeles County Rapid Response Network.

The San Francisco group's hotline offers services such as verification of rumored immigration enforcement activity and emergency attorney services, according to its website.

The San Diego network's hotline can be reached at (619) 536-0823.

