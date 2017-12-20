Police investigating cause of deadly motorcycle crash in Mira Me - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police investigating cause of deadly motorcycle crash in Mira Mesa

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning when he lost control and crashed into a parked car in Mira Mesa, police said.

The fatal accident happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 8600 block of Westmore Road, a residential street on the north side of the Mira Mesa Community Park, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The victim was eastbound on a 1999 Suzuki motorcycle when he crashed.

"He went into a left hand turn, over-corrected and slid into a parked car on the south side of the road,'' Buttle said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Buttle said. Officers from the SDPD Traffic Division were investigating the crash.

