1.7 million migrants entered U.S. unlawfully in the 2022 fiscal year alone, says Attorney Clayton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Immigration Attorney Esther Valdés Clayton joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard on “Good Evening San Diego” to give an update regarding the ongoing border crisis.

According to Clayton, 1.7 million migrants have entered the U.S. unlawfully in the 2022 fiscal year alone, which doesn’t account for over 500,000 getaways.

Another bus containing 89 immigrants was sent from Texas to NYC this week.

Both NYC and DC, both famous “safe havens” for migrants, are launching complaints about being overwhelmed by the now thousands of arrivals. These arrivals are only a fraction of what Texas and California are receiving from the border.