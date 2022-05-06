1 dead, 5 injured after attempting to climb border wall and illegally enter the U.S.





OTAY MESA – One man died Friday after attempting to climb the U.S.- Mexico Border fence in Otay Mesa, authorities reported Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, San Diego Fire-Rescue and San Diego police responded to the scene of the incident, which was reported around 5 a.m.

Authorities said one man was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people were transported to a hospital. Authorities did not indicate whether they were injured in a fall.

No other information was released.