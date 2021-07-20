#1 Featherweight division boxer Julius Ballo wins Gold medal at the USA PRO AM

SANTEE (KUSI) – The KUSI Sports team was the first to introduce you to an East County boxer by the name of Julius “JuJu” Ballo.

Ballo is one of the top ranked junior puglists in the country, and joined Good Morning San Diego last month to preview his trip to the Pan Am Games in Guadalajara. Before that interview concluded, KUSI’s Paul Rudy made him promise to return once he won the Gold medal.

And as expected, Julius Ballo, the #1 featherweight division boxer in the USA took home the Gold medal at the USA PRO AM.

Ballo is a great young man with an incredible future ahead of him.

He spoke with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego again to recap the work he put it to take home the gold.

Ballo has around 200K followers on Instagram, where he posts incredible dedication and training footage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julius ”JuJu” Ballo🇮🇶 (@juliusballo)