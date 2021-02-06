1 hospitalized, 1 displaced after fire at Golden Hill home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A blaze at a Golden Hill home Friday morning displaced one resident and left one person hospitalized with smoke inhalation injuries.

The fire was reported shortly after 9:40 a.m. at a single-story home on C Street near 28th Street, north of state Route 94, said San Diego Fire- Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, Munoz said. Crews searched the residence, but found that no one was inside.

Medics took one person to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, she said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help one resident arrange for temporary lodging, Munoz said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.