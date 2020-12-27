1 in 1,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the nation’s first reported infection

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A heartbreaking milestone Saturday in the United States as the coronavirus pandemic has now killed one out of every 1,000 people since the nation’s first reported infection.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US Saturday hit 331,000.

Data from Johns Hopkins University, December is now the deadliest month in the United States since the pandemic began.

More than 63,500 people in the US alone have died this month from coronavirus.

Director Horizon Clinical Research, Dr. Mona Hacker, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the rise in COVID-19 numbers and the vaccines.

San Diego County public health officials have reported 2,686 new COVID-19 infections — the 26th consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases.

On Saturday, there were no new virus-related deaths reported.

Saturday was the 18th day with more than 2,000 new cases.

Another 35 people also were hospitalized, according to Saturday’s data, and another two were sent to intensive care units.

The county’s cumulative cases increased to 142,647 and the death toll remained at 1,402.

Nine new community outbreaks were confirmed on Friday. There have been 57 confirmed outbreaks over the past seven days and 221 cases associated with those outbreaks.

A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

A complete list of county COVID-19 testing sites, how to make appointments and hours can be found here.

According to Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, 44.1% of the county’s cumulative cases have been reported after Thanksgiving. San Diego County is on pace to report another 600 deaths due to the virus before the end of January, she said.

“We don’t want to see what happened after Thanksgiving happen again,” Wooten said. “We must continue to stay apart to get the spread of the virus under control. If we don’t, cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar.”

The 11-county Southern California region is still reporting zero available ICU beds. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the regional stay-at-home order he issued for all of Southern California will almost assuredly be extended beyond next week’s expiration date.

Current stay-at-home orders took effect at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 6 and were originally set to end on Monday. Newsom did not give an indication of when a decision on extending the orders will be made or much longer they will remain in place.