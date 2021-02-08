1 Injured in fire at North Park apartment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A resident suffered serious injuries Monday morning when an apartment caught fire in North Park, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at a two-story apartment building on Idaho Street, near University Avenue, and took about 25 minutes to extinguish, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The apartment unit’s only resident was outside when crews arrived, and medics took the victim to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.