1 Killed in double shooting at Linda Vista home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two people were shot Monday morning at a Linda Vista home and one of those victims was later pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3:15 a.m. at a home in the 2200 block of Crandall Drive, east of Linda Vista Road and west of state Route 163, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, and a woman, whose age was not immediately available, each suffered a gunshot wound to their head, 10News reported.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and one of the victims was pronounced dead, but it was not clear which one, according to the news station.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.