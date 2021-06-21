1 killed in shooting in Mount Hope neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One person was killed in a shooting in the Mount Hope neighborhood, police said.

A 911 caller reported hearing 12 or more gunshots shortly before 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Morrison Street between Market and F streets, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Foster said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

A detailed suspect description was not immediately available.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.