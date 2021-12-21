1 million travelers are expected to be flying in and out of the San Diego Airport this Christmas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out at the San Diego International Airport to talk about holiday travel, especially flying this Christmas.

Traveling is reaching pre-COVID levels, so be prepared for a busy airport experience. This holiday bustle also includes driving so make sure you give yourself some extra time just in case there is traffic!

