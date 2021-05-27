1 Mission Tournament to be held tomorrow to benefit American Soldier Network

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – The 1 Mission Golf Tournament is taking place May 27 at the Eagle Crest Golf Club in Escondido, where 100% of all proceeds will go towards suicide awareness/prevention and programs to benefit Americans in the military and first responders.

The suicide rate has gone up since the onset of the pandemic, and the American Solider Network, a nonprofit, is seeking to help veterans and first responders out of isolation and send some hope.

Two different charity golf tournaments will be taking place: the 1 Mission Golf Tournament on the West Coast, and Project Refit on the East Coast.

Some veterans are electing to participate in both tournaments virtually.

The events will be broadcasted virtually for those who cannot or wish to not participate in-person.

Guest speakers will also be in attendance: Codename Johnny Walker and Navy Seal Master Chief Justin Tuchen.

Military and first responders may use the code Hero50 when signing up and get half off for the tournament.