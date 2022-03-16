#1 ranked Chula Vista Suns basketball team prepares for postseason

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI)-

The Chula Vista Suns ABA basketball team is set to leave for the PacWest Division Elite Eight tournament this weekend. The suns joined the ABA in 2020 and have gained some great talent who is now leading the team to championships! KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Eric Brown, the owner and coach of the Chula Vista Suns about the team being currently ranked #1 in the entire ABA. Brown says, “I started this team because I wanted to give these guys an opportunity to play and compete against other pro’s.”

Chula Vista suns ABA team will be in Arizona for the PacWest Division Elite 8 tournament. If they win, the team will travel to Kansas City for Nationals.

