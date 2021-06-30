1 shot, killed outside Linda Vista apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homicide detectives Wednesday were investigating a shooting that left one person dead outside a Linda Vista apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday on Eastman Street between Fulton and Ulric streets, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Foster said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

Witnesses reported one or more vehicles may have pulled up just before the shooting and then sped off soon after.

Detailed descriptions of the vehicles or the suspected shooter were not immediately available.