$10 million in federal assistance made available for SDG&E costumers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recent spikes in SDG&E’s energy prices has left San Diegans worse for the wear, so much so that in February, the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) was brought back to the front lines to assist San Diegans behind on bill payments.

The program allocates $10 million to assisting SDG&E costumers, $7 million of which is set to expire June. 30, 2023. Families who quality for LIHEAP assistance can access the funds through local nonprofit organization Campesinos Unidos (644 West Ave.) Applications must be processed in person.

