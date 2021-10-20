10 Min Abs with Cindy Whitmarsh
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shed some belly fat with KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh, and fitness model Kathy Babcock.
10 Minute Abs!
Start work out one minute active warmup and end with a one minute cat/cow stretch.
Perform each exercise for an entire minute:
1. Rev crunch to straight leg reach
2. Bicycles to alt straight leg reaches
3. Alt straight arm/leg reaches
4. Hands tucked rev crunch & kick
5. Twisted bent knee oblique crunch
6. Dead bug alt reaches
7. Rev crunch alt toe dips
8. Bird dog reach crunch