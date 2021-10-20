10 Min Abs with Cindy Whitmarsh

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shed some belly fat with KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh, and fitness model Kathy Babcock.

10 Minute Abs!

Start work out one minute active warmup and end with a one minute cat/cow stretch.

Perform each exercise for an entire minute:

1. Rev crunch to straight leg reach

2. Bicycles to alt straight leg reaches

3. Alt straight arm/leg reaches

4. Hands tucked rev crunch & kick

5. Twisted bent knee oblique crunch

6. Dead bug alt reaches

7. Rev crunch alt toe dips

8. Bird dog reach crunch