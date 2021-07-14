10 year anniversary of Rebecca Zahau’s death





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On this day in 2011 the body of Rebecca Zahau was found hanging from the second story balcony of a mansion in Coronado.

How she died is still clouded in debate, including a new lawsuit against the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries spoke to the person who knew Rebecca best, her sister Mary.

She said justice for Rebecca is long overdue. KUSI was the first to tell you about a new lawsuit filed by the family seeking justice for Rebecca.

They are suing the Sheriff Bill Gore for documents involved in their investigation.

And now, the attorney representing the Zahau family, Keith Greer, formally requested the sheriff to allow another agency to review the case.

KUSI reached out to Sheriff Gore for comment about the new lawsuit or the request for another agency to review the case.

In an email response, the department said, “He respectfully declines to comment.”