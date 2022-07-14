10-year-old golfer Axel Monssoh in San Diego for 2022 Jr. World Golf Championship





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 IMG Jr. World Golf Championships are underway in San Diego.

Different aged groups are playing different courses within San Diego County, with the 9-10 year old boys teeing off at Shadowridge Golf Course.

KUSI’s Nick James was out at Shadowridge, where he caught up with 10-year-old prodigy, Alex Monssoh, after firing a 72 in round one, and a 69 in round 2.

Axel already has 21 tournament victories, and expressed his love for golf and all the athletes he looks up to from Tiger Woods to Kobe Bryant. Monssoh told KUSI’s Nick James he doesn’t really feel pressure, he just wants to enjoy the golf courses.

Entering the final round, Monssoh sits in solo fifth place, just three shots back.

The live leaderboard for the boys 9-10 year old division can be seen here.