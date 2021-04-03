100-day, first-come, first-served National City vaccination campaign continues





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Starting April 1 to the end of June, National City has been partnering with the National City Fire Department and UC San Diego Health to vaccinate as many National City residents and workers from eligible tiers in the upcoming 100 days.

The first-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing today with 800 vaccines scheduled to be distributed today from April 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Administrators will be giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which famously only takes a single dose.

Pending availability, vaccinations will take place on Saturdays and Thursdays.

Saturdays: Las Palmas Elementary School with UC San Diego Health

1900 E. 18th Street, National City, CA 91950; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursdays: National City Library with National City Fire Department

1401 National City Blvd, National City, CA 91950; 9 a.m.-noon.

National City has been proactively combating COVID-19 since its grip on the country, being the first city in the county to mandate masks, making testing, tracing, and treatment more robust, providing five free multi-agency COVID-19 testing sites, providing rental, utility and food bank assistance, and partnering with UC San Diego Health to hold a vaccine trials site.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis declared, “This Saturday, April 3, we kick off our major city-wide vaccination effort. 800 Johnson and Johnson (one and done) vaccine shots will be provided for those 18 years and older by UC San Diego — moving us closer to reach herd immunity. I have and will continue to advocate to eliminate as many barriers as possible for vaccination efforts and for those in eligible tiers, this partnership and walk-up clinic every Saturday until end of June, strengthens those efforts.”

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis joined KUSI to discuss the city’s vaccination efforts.

For more information on National City’s efforts, visit www.nationalcityca.gov.