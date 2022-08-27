100 volunteers unite from Love Thy Neighbor movement to beautify south San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday, Aug. 27 over 100 volunteers will meet at at Montgomery-Waller Park for a community clean-up and block party.

The event is designed to unite the community and inspire change. The Love Thy Neighbor Movement recruited volunteers from churches, businesses and the surrounding community.

Ruben Torres, founder of Love Thy Neighbor, and Dela Pena, Rock Church associate campus pastor, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to talk about the event.