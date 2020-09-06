1,000-Acre brushfire burns in Japatul Valley area





EAST COUNTY (KUSI) – Firefighters from the Cleveland National Forest and Cal Fire are battling a fast-moving brushfire Saturday that has burned about 1,000 acres in two hours in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine.

The fire began at about 3 p.m. off Spirit Trail and Japatul Road and was described early by Cal Fire officials as burning at a dangerous rate of spread and a medium threat to structures.

#ValleyFire near Japatul Valley [update] The fire is now 1,000 acres. @ClevelandNF pic.twitter.com/YNqEkh4nCI — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 5, 2020

About 4 p.m., Cal Fire said the community of Carveacre Road was threatened and under evacuation orders. Multiple air and ground resources are on scene and en route.

Area residents are evacuating to Joan McQueen Middle School, 2001 Tavern Rd in Alpine.

About 5 p.m., an evacuation order was issued for all of Lawson Valley. The fire front was one-mile long, according to Southern California Air Operations.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles in East County.