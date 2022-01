1,000+ people attend ‘Freedom Revival’ event to oppose government mandates





WATERFRONT PARK (KUSI) – A rally known as “Freedom Revival 2022” took over Waterfront Park Saturday afternoon.

Over 1,000 folks turned out to protest government mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live in downtown San Diego with more details.

Those protesting vaccine and mask mandates are now marching away from Waterfront Park. Traffic completely stopped, police are here keeping things orderly. @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/1VI7NsMtSA — Matt Prichard (@MattPrichardTV) January 9, 2022