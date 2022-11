1,000 Turkey Givaway and Health Fair this weekend, Nov. 12

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 79th District Annual Turkey Giveaway is back the weekend of Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA.

Assembly member and candidate for the 79th District, Dr. Akilah Weber (D), joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about the event that she is helping to put on for the community.

She is running against Corbin Sabol (R) in her candidacy for her 79th District seat.