$10,000 reward for information on gun store burglary in La Mesa
LA MESA (KUSI) – Authorities announced a $10,000 reward Tuesday for information on a man suspected of breaking into a federal firearms licensee in La Mesa and stealing nine guns two weekends ago, during unrest following a protest against police brutality.
Around 11 p.m. on May 30, a man broke into Alex Imports Gun Shop at 7839 University Ave., Suite 104, and stole nine “long guns” from the business, said Ginger Colbrun, a Los Angeles spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The suspect was described as a roughly 5-feet-8-inch white or Hispanic man with black hair. Investigators believe he is approximately 30 years old and weighs about 200 pounds.
ATF Los Angeles is offering a reward up to $5,000 and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible for the burglary.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-283-8477, visit www.reportit.com or download the mobile “reportit” app, available via Google Play or the Apple App Store. All calls will be kept confidential.
The complete release detailing the incident from the Los Angeles ATF is below:
This total reward of $10,000 is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. NSSF is the trade association for the firearms industry. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.
When reporting information, include as many details as possible, and contact information if seeking a reward. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the robbery.
This investigation is being conducted jointly by the ATF Los Angeles Field Division and La Mesa Police Department.