$100,000+ fundraiser for cancer-inflicted Vista fireman continues at Belching Beaver Brewery

VISTA (KUSI) – No strangers to emergency calls, Andy Valenta’s fellow firemen put out an online call for help once they heard Valenta was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma, an aggressive form of cancer that has rendered the 33-year-old fireman unable to work.

Valenta has a wife, Caylie, and two daughters, Lily, 4, and Grace, 2.

Thus far, the GoFundMe has been a lifeline for the Valentas, reaching more than $100,000.

The donations have been a huge blessing upon their family during a devastating time, Caylie said, mentioning that donations have even come from Andy’s old friends he hasn’t spoken to in years.

Donations are continuing with a fundraiser happening on March 9 at 4 p.m. at Belching Beaver Brewery Tavern and Grill at 302 Broadway in Vista.

Funds targeted at Andy can also be made to The VFFA 4107 Charity Committee here.

“He’s not only well known in the Vista area, you know he went to school and he works with other North zone, North County fire departments. They know Andy as well. And it’s also a testament to the bigger fire family picture up and down the state. We’ve had people reach out from different fire organizations as well, just wanting to help out,” said Brendan Halle, Fire Captain at City of Vista Fire Department, who joined KUSI to elaborate on the upcoming fundraiser.