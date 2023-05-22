101 Ash Street continues to cost San Diego taxpayers millions of dollars every year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Back in March 2023, the City of San Diego agreed to a settlement with the real estate broker who helped the city negotiate the deal to purchase the building located at 101 Ash Street in downtown.

The settlement was proposed to broker Jason Hughes in March by San Diego Superior Court Judge Kenneth So. The council voted 7-2 Wednesday approved the deal, under which Hughes will return the $9,433,872.30 he earned from Cisterra Development for facilitating the sale. In exchange, the city will dismiss with prejudice its lawsuits against Hughes and his company, Hughes Marino.

Now that the city of San Diego owns the vacant building, they are are required to keep up and fund the maintenance, which is costing taxpayers millions of dollars per year.

Attorney Maria Severson of Aguirre and Severson LLP joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to explain how this property continues to require millions of dollars of taxpayer dollars.

EARLIER STORY: City of San Diego settles over 101 Ash Deal; broker must return all earnings