103-yr-old Easter Service at Mt Helix will not be canceled

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every year since 1917, Mt. Helix Park has attracted thousands to Sunrise Easter Service at 1300ft.

It has been a mission of Krista Powers, Executive Director of the Mt. Helix Park Foundation, to make sure she can still provide the majestic experience that has been a tradition for over 100 years.

The Mt. Helix Park Foundation is working with Pastor George Runyon and his family’s worship band to live stream a Sunrise Service on Easter morning from the peak with 360 degree views and 35ft Memorial Cross.

For more information click here.