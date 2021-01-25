10pm curfew for restaurants will remain in place for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom lifted the regional stay-at-home order, but California counties are still able to implement stricter orders than the state guidelines.

The State of California lifted the 10pm curfew on restaurants, but Dr. Wilma Wooten said she will not do that for San Diego County.

KUSI News asked San Diego County Health Officials if they would follow the state’s lead or if they don’t to provide the data that shows not lifting it is the right decision.

Dr. Wooten responded saying that they will not lift it because when people drink at bars, they tend to gather. Furthermore, Wooten explained that San Diego County had that guideline in place before the state, so they are going to keep it place.