10th Annual Movers for Military to end veteran homelessness, unemployment and more

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Two Men and a Truck is North America’s largest moving franchise with 350 plus locations.

They are working with Veterans Village, with a goal of ending veteran homelessness, unemployment and improving mental health.

Joining us to talk about the 10th annual Movers for Military initiative is Alicia Sorber Gallegos.