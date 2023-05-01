11-year-old Avila Gachalian discusses her battle against Leukemia

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society works to fund blood cancer research and provide education and patient services.

This year, KUSI’s Diane Tuazon has been nominated as a Visionary of the Year, and is raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to help save lives.

Tuazon’s 2023 honored hero, is 11-year-old Avila Gachalian.

Gachalian joined Tuazon on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to share her life story.

Gachalian wrote the following about her life story:

I am Avila Gachalian and I am here with my mom and dad. I am 11 years old and have 3 siblings. My older brother who is 12, sister who is 9, and my little brother who is 6.

I was 7 years old when I was first diagnosed with Leukemia on July 29, 2019. Being diagnosed and treated for leukemia is one of the hardest battles to fight.

The last time I spoke with you was in 2021 and I was nearing the end of my treatment. Unfortunately, shortly after that kickoff, I received news that my cancer came back. What was a two year treatment plan became a four year plan.

I’ve been given many types of chemotherapy medicines – some just make me tired, some make me feel very sick, and there’s even one that I am unfortunately allergic to. I have had several blood transfusions and have undergone radiation

I’ve had many clinic visits and hospital stays over the past three years. I even spent my 8th and 10th birthday in the hospital.

I have also battled other side-effects — a blood clot, kidney injury, and the worst side-effect was mucositis: where painful mouth sores prevented me from eating, drinking, or speaking. Luckily, I have amazing doctors who watch me carefully and help manage all the unexpected.

Life at home was also different. I wore a mask wherever I went. I couldn’t play sports like softball or soccer, for fear of injury to the port in my chest. Hand washing and staying clean was also top priority for the entire family.

One of the hardest parts of all this, I wasn’t able to go to school for three years. Chemotherapy keeps my immune system low, so I wasn’t able to see many friends.

I could only see friends when my blood counts were high enough AND if my friends were healthy (no colds or coughs allowed).

Fortunately, the hardest parts of treatment are done. I am now in my last year of treatment and back to school. I go to clinic only once a month now. I am feeling stronger and healthier… and my hair is even growing back!

I am so happy to share my story with you. I hope to inspire each of you to be strong and to work hard for people like me who are fighting blood cancers. We have a big goal to reach and I know we can do this. I am grateful to be your 2023 Honored Hero. Together, we can do so much good in the world! Let’s do this!