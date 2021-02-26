11-year-old Moorea Marchi writes book on inclusion and friendship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 11-year-old robotics club member at Kelly Elementary School has written a book about inclusivity and friendship after her favorite author’s presentation at her school was disrupted by a classmate with special needs.

Moorea, the author, was, at first, irritated because she had anticipated the author’s presentation with much excitement and, when she couldn’t pay attention because of the disruption she was disappointed. She stared at the special needs child, Bailey, and didn’t know what to think.

Moorea hadn’t been taught about how to approach, much less befriend someone with special needs like Bailey who has Down’s syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism and is wheelchair bound. So, after talking with her parents, Moorea set out to educate the rest of the school. She formed Innovate 8, raised awareness about students with disabilities and she and her club volunteered in the special needs class daily.

At one point, the school district intended to move the special needs kids to another school. Moorea’s team stepped up and sent videos to the school district which demonstrated the infrastructure was already in place at Kelly and that the special needs kids had relationships with other students. The district ended up NOT transferring the kids.

Moorea discussed her encouraging story and the new book with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

The book is available on Lulu and Amazon for $13.