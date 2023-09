11th Annual Chaldean American Festival happening Sept. 16-17 in El Cajon





EL CAJON, Calif. (KUSI) – The 11th annual Chaldean American Festival is this weekend.

Grand Knight Steve Mattia and Member Samer Shaba from the Knights of Columbus Mar Toma Council previewed this year’s event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

The event will be Sept. 16 and 17 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hillsdale Middle School in El Cajon.

For more information, visit www.chaldeanfestival.com