11th annual Jazz at the Creek Festival happening September 3-4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Jazz at the Creek Labor Day Weekend Concert Series is back for their 11th annual event.

This year, the theme is “We Are One.”

Starting on Saturday, you will be taking a journey back with Philadelphia’s own, Pieces of a Dream, with keyboardist James Lloyd, and drummer Curtis Harmon. From the mid-70’s till now this group has been making hit after hit; The Cool Side, Baby It’s Your Turn Now, My Love, Club Jazz and many more.

Artists Erin Stevenson and David P. Stevens joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego to preview the event and invite you out for some fun!

For more information, and to buy tickets, click here.