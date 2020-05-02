11th annual SoCal Cyber Cup Challenge to continue

The IT and cybersecurity services company, Sentek Global, announced that the 11th annual SoCal Cyber Cup Challenge is able to continue the competition despite most schools closing between March 13th and 18th.

Even with COVID-19 forcing Southern California school closures and a statewide shelter in place, student teams from Southern California have been able to utilize Haiku Cyber Range’s revolutionary, gamified, Cloud-based technology to remotely compete in defending a simulated scenario in which systems are under a cyber-attack to win the title of the top team in Southern California.

The Haiku Cyber Range utilizes cloud-based technology which enables teams from all over Southern California to access the cyber range and compete in the practice, qualification, and final rounds from any location.

“The quick adjustments made for the SoCal Cyber Cup by Haiku Cyber Range, Coaches, Students, Parents, NDIA, and National University for the qualification rounds and plans for the finals to meet the hour-by-hour changing Federal, State, and Local Covid-19 guidance were paramount in the successful completion of the challenge,” shared Lillian Maestas, NDIA SD Chapter STEM Chair.

By remotely utilizing Haiku Cyber Range’s cloud-based technology, students, coaches and mentors were able to communicate effectively with each other to compete against other teams all over Southern California.

“As I sat in the kitchen yesterday listening to my son and his team working through the Qualification round [remotely], I was impressed and thankful. These students have seen so much of their lives canceled for the time being – no school, no sports, no college visits, no SAT, no socializing in person. But your accommodations allowed them to still have something to look forward to and challenge them,” shared Shannon Schmitt, a coach for the Sage Creek Cybercats. She also stated that, “This really was a bright spot in a time of uncertainty for these students.”