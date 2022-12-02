11th Circuit vacates Judge Cannon’s order appointing Trump “special master”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Late on Dec. 1, a federal appeals court stopped the third party review of the classified documents which were seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

This ruling cleared the way for the Justice Department to investigate Trump’s mishandling of government records.

The three judge-panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the order of Judge Cannon to appoint a “special master”, who’s job would have been to sort through thousands of documents which were found at Trump’s home.