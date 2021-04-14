12 missing from capsized ship after 6 rescued off Louisiana

AP,
Posted:

AP

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a dozen people in waters off the coast of Louisiana where one person died and six were pulled from rough seas when their commercial vessel capsized.

Coast Guard Capt. Will Watson said Wednesday that one dead worker had been pulled from the water.

Us Overturned Boat Rescue

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commercial lift boat Tuesday, April 13, 2021, searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple other boats rescued six people onboard a commercial lift boat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday night and were searching for more, the agency said.(U.S. Coast Guard Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris via AP)

The workers had been on the Seacor Power, an oil industry lift vessel that drops massive legs to the sea floor and becomes an offshore platform.

The ship flipped over Tuesday in hurricane-force winds and high seas. Watson said the weather’s role in the capsizing was under investigation

Categories: National & International News